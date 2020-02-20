News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants get a warm welcome in the house; Navdeesh cries her heart out

By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Feb 2020 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is providing lots of fun and entertainment to the viewers. The promos are already doing wonders and the episodes too have recevied a positive response from the viewers. 

After testing the prospective brides and grooms, the contestants got a warm welcome in the house. It was a dream-come-true for all of them as they will get to stay in such a beautiful place.

While the contestants couldn't stop raving about it, it seems gossiping, bitching and everything has already started. 

We all know Navdeesh is one of the prospective brides which was chosen by Paras. The young lady impressed everyone with her bubbly and talkative nature. 

However, it seems people around here are not liking Navdeesh's nature and they think she is saying certain things just to gain sympathy. 

Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal advice Navdeesh not to brag about her. Listening to this, even prospective grooms start saying things. It seems Navdeesh was not able to take so much of pressure and criticisms and she ended up crying. 

It will be interesting to how Paras will handle this situation. 

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Tell us in the comments.

 

