Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Deep Money urges fans to vote for Shehnaaz Gill’s prospective suitor Indeep Bakshi

MUMBAI: After concluding the popular and controversial show Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The swayamvar based show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The suitors for Shehnaaz and Paras are all trying their best to impress them. It seems Indeep Bakshi has found a supporter. Dope Shope singer Deep Money has now come out in support of his good friend, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge reality show contestant, Indeep Bakshi.

Taking to his social media handle, the singer expressed his support for his friend, Indeep. He took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a story of a special vote appeal for Indeep writing vote for my brother @indeepbakshi. Indeep and Deep were seen coming together for the hit T-series song Nakhra. The two share a great brotherly bond with each other.

Who do you think will succeed in impressing Shehnaaz? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.