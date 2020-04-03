Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Aanchal Khurana slams Devoleena and Rashami's trolls

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai formed a strong bond in the house. Recently, Devoleena got trolled by Shehnaaz's fans for saying that she and Sidharth Shukla lacked chemistry in the song Bhula Dunga. Then, Rashami quickly came out in support in Devoleena but got trolled instead. Now, it is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana who has extended her support to the ladies.

Through Instagram, she has lashed out at Shehnaaz's fans and asked them to get a life. Aanchal was always on the radar of Shehnaaz's fans as she did not share a good equation with the Bigg Boss 13 star in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Have a look at what she said.

Credits: SpotboyE