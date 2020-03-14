Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Fans of Shehnaaz Gill trend #ShiningStarShehnaaz on social media

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. Already a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. During her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she won the hearts of fans and viewers for her cute antics. Now, she is seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Shehnaaz and Paras looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge may not be topping the TRP charts, but it’s trending on the Internet for sure. Just a small action against or in favour of Shehnaaz and Paras and their fans start trending a hashtag on social media. The latest hashtag trending on social media is #ShiningStarShehnaaz. This proves how much she is popular among fans.

Check out some of the comments right here:

Characterless -Is she/He is cheating on someone/lying to someone..You can’t go in a relationship with someone if you are already in a relationship...These things make u characterless .so I think paras is actually a characterless guy#ShiningStarShehnaaz @TheGautamGulati — meghajadon (@meghajadon3) March 13, 2020

#ShiningStarShehnaaz GUYS PLS STOP WORRYING ABOUT HER PERSONAL LIFE. SHE IS FAR MORE CLEVER AND FOR HER CAREER IS MORE IMPORTANT. DONT WORRY MUCH. GIVE HER SPACE AND TALK ONLY GOOD THINGS ABOUT HER. WE ALL KNOW SHE IS NOT GONNA GET MARRIED NOW SO WHY GET INTO HER PERSONAL SPACE. — Prash (@Prash20205148) March 13, 2020