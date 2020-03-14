News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Fans of Shehnaaz Gill trend #ShiningStarShehnaaz on social media

14 Mar 2020 02:44 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. Already a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. During her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she won the hearts of fans and viewers for her cute antics. Now, she is seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Shehnaaz and Paras looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge may not be topping the TRP charts, but it’s trending on the Internet for sure. Just a small action against or in favour of Shehnaaz and Paras and their fans start trending a hashtag on social media. The latest hashtag trending on social media is #ShiningStarShehnaaz. This proves how much she is popular among fans.

