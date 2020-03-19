Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finale: Paras Chhabra chooses Aanchal Khurana; Balraj Sayal finds love in Ankita Srivastava

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. The show was supposed to end on 27 March, but because of coronavirus outbreak, it is wrapping up this weekend.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the makers have already shot for the finale and contestants along with crew were sent back home immediately. Report further stated that Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing any of the contestants.

Now, according to a latest report in the portal, the buzz is strong that Paras has chosen Aanchal Khurana amongst the female contestants who were fighting it out to win Paras' hearts. On the other hand, although Shehnaaz ditched all the boys by saying her heart is still stuck on Sidharth Shukla, Balraj Sayal still found love. He walked out of the show with Ankita Srivastava as both confessed their feelings for each other.

A source from the set told the portal, "Paras selected Aanchal Khurana, who entered the house as a wild card, two weeks back whereas Balraj Sayal and Ankita Srivastava, who were often seen spending time together and sharing a warm equation, ended up as a couple."