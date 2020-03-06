Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Find out what Balraj Syal wants with Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Speaking about Shehnaaz, she gained immense popularity for her antics on Bigg Boss 13 and now she is entertaining viewers with her stint in the swayamvar based show.

In a recent promo video shared on social media from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz and brother Shehbaz were seen getting into a verbal spat that left Shehnaaz crying inconsolably. Now, in a new promo video, after the verbal brawl, Shehbaz turns into an astrologer and discusses the fate of all the suitors. Towards the end of the video, Shehnaaz’s suitor Balraj Syal reveals he wants to make ShehRaj a much bigger name than SidNaaz.

Shehnaaz and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s equation was so popular among fans that they were fondly called SidNaaz on social media. As Shehnaaz is currently busy finding herself a partner for life on show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in a promo video on Instagram, her suitor Balraj Syal declares he wants to stand competition against Sidharth Shukla in Shehnaaz’s life.

