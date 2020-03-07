Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Five reasons why Balraj Syal and Shehnaaz Gill could be a perfect pair

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Speaking about Shehnaaz, it seems fans are loving former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz’s love venture to zero down the best match for her. The show has singer Rohanpreet Singh, rapper Indeep Bakshi, actor Mayur Verma and comedian Balraj Syal. And many are loving Balraj Syal and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry.

Here are the five reasons why Balraj Syal would be the perfect match for Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz and Balraj are both natural comedians

Cracking hilarious jokes comes effortlessly and naturally to both Balraj and Shehnaaz, and when they’re around, everyone is sure to have a good time! These two mean endless fun!

They’d be industry’s most ‘mehengi’ jodi!

As jokingly said by Balraj himself in one of the early episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, these both would be one of the most awesome duos in the industry!

They both hail from Punjab

They’re full of fun, brave-hearted and strong headed individuals. Pure Punjabi at heart and culturally, these both will make the world go round if they get together!

They both are travel bugs

In one of the episodes of her former reality show Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz mentioned how she’d love to travel the world! And it’s the same case with Balraj. He’s a total travel junkie, and would love to be a globetrotter too!

Because #ShehRaj is goals

Balraj, very sweetly, mentioned how his only duty is to keep Shehnaaz happy, and that he loves to make her smile.

Credits: India Forums