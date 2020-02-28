Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati gives Shehnaaz Gill the taste of her own medicine

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is managing to keep the veiwers hooked to the screen. The show is providing a wholesome of entertainment to the audiences.

After an amazing pool party where everyone had a great time and some relaxing moments, the makers planned to do a big dhamaka in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati making a smashing entry in the house and will be the host of the show. While everyone's excitement increased with Gautam's arrival but their happiness was shortlived.

Gautam made the full use of his powers and it seems lots of drama is set to happen in the upcoming episodes.

Firstly, he pin-points Shehnaaz saying that if her suitors are not taking efforts for her, there must be something wong with her as well. This shocks Shehnaaz. She clearly refused to give them attention like they do and said that I can't fall in love like this.

Gautam asks the suitors if anyone feels like rejecting her right away for her this attitude to which Mayank Agnihotri raises his hand. Shehnaaz gets furious and says that he doesn't deserve to be on the show.

Gautam clearly defends Mayank and says that Shehnaaz is disrespecting everyone in the show.

A lot of drama will be seen taking place in the ucpoming episode. Will Shehnaaz change her attitude? How will Gautam tackle this as a host? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

