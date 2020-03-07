News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati makes a stylish entry on Paani Wala Dance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 11:38 AM

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which airs on Colors, is a swayamvar based show. The TV series has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who were previously seen in Bigg Boss 13, looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The participants are trying their level best to impress Paras and Shehnaaz. They are putting their best efforts to woo them. In a promo video shared on social media from the show, Gautam Gulati is spotted making a splashing entry with a dance number, while Balraj Syal and Jasleen Matharu have a heated argument once again.

Sharing the video on social media, Colors TV captioned it as, “Ahead of the task, @TheGautamGulati ne ki aaj start with 'Paani Waala Dance' in the house of #MujhseShaadiKaroge. Here's what's in store for you tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot.” The video features all the suitors sitting in the garden area of the house, as Gautam Gulati makes an entry on the show. In the video, Gautam makes a splashing entry on the song Paani Wala Dance.

 Apart from Gautam and his sexy dance number, Balraj Syal and Jasleen Matharu are seen getting into a verbal spat once again. While Balraj gets upset over everyone for putting him and Heena Panchal in the cage, he goes on to mention how he is least interested in the pool party with all the suitors on the show. Moving on, as Balraj makes his ‘ek paise ka bhi interest nahi hai’ comment, Jasleen and him have a heated argument in front of Gautam Gulati.

Take a look below.

11 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Gautam Gulati Paani Wala Dance Colors Shehnaaz Gill Paras Chhabra Balraj Syal Jasleen Matharu TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here