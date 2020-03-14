Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Indeep makes Shehnaz emotional

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Many have participated to win Shehnaaz and Paras’ hearts and the drama is in full swing. Things seem to be not going right for Ankita Shrivastav in the show. As if the entire house and the contestants turning against her was not enough, now her date with Paras Chhabra goes wrong. As per the latest promo, Ankita and Paras get into a fight after he questions her for closeness with Balraj Syal. They end up fighting and Paras leaves the date mid-way and walks off from there. aIndeep Bakshi goes on a date with Shehnaaz Gill.

Among the lot, Shehnaaz chooses Indeep Bakshi to go on a date with her where they have a heart to heart conversation. Indeep tells Shehnaaz that she should value herself first, she is blessed to pass through a difficult phase and if she doesn’t respect herself then nobody will.

He further says that forget about him (Siddharth Shukla) for at least two days. If you love yourself, you wouldn’t even need anybody else. People should think that Shehnaaz wasn’t just happy and chirpy only in the Bigg Boss but she is like this in real life as well. He explains to her that she has an X factor and that he came on the show for that Shehnaaz. When Indeep says that he is her biggest fan, Shehnaaz gets emotional and sheds tears. After which, Indeep goes forward to give her a warm hug.

So, who do you think will eventually win Shehnaaz’s heart? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section.