Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu and Sanjjanaa Galrani have major showdown

MUMBAI: Just like in BB13, in new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the contestants are locked inside the house. We also see some tasks that are creating a lot of stir and some fights in the house. Just sometime back, we reported how Shehnaaz Gill was upset with a suitor when he used #SidNaaz tactic to impress her. Well, now we are going to witness a massive fight between Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu.



The animosity between the two arises when Matharu calls Galrani a ‘chamcha’ leading to a huge fight. It all started when Sanjjanaa asked other contestants for tea. Seeing her concern for others, Jasleen found it fake and called her chamcha in front of everyone.



Jasleen further said that she is doing all this to gain Paras’ attention and other contestants as well. Tthis did not go down well with Sanjjanaa and they both ended up with having a major fight.

Well, this is not the first time when they have locked horns with each other. Earlier, Sanjjanaa made a huge issue about Jasleen’s shorts. Bigg Boss 12 contestant asked Galrani about her problem with the shorts, to which Galrani taunted her saying that no one will marry her if she looked this sexy.

Credits: SpotboyE