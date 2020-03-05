Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu blasts Mayur Verma for denying about their past relationship

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is up for a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode. So far, we have witnessed how the contestants are taking the competition seriously and trying to win Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabara's heart with their tactics.

Well, while Shehnaaz and Paras are here for their perfect match, a lot of drama is happening between the contestants as well.

While Shehbaaz was predicting the future and past for Mayur Verma, he mentioned about Jasleen Matharu. But Mayur was quick to say that nothing was there between them. Jasleen was extremely hurt by this and lashed out at him.

Mayur said that the little friendship that they had between them is also over now. Jasleen lashes out at Mayur for blaming her for everything and asks him to never see her face.

Meanwhile, Navdeesh and Heena Panchal too get into a major fight and get violent. Both shout at each other and the entire house is shocked to see their behaviour towards each other.

It will be interesting to see how the contestants mend things up.