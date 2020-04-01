Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu feels Paras Chhabra shouldn't have chosen Aanchal Khurana

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu is a popular name in the entertainment world. She is a singer and has also participated in reality television shows.

She has participated in Bigg Boss and was last seen in Swaymavar-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to impress Paras Chabbra. However, she got eliminated. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, when Jasleen was asked if she thinks Paras was ready for this Swaymavar as his equation with Akanksha and Mahira is still unclear, she said, “I haven't followed Bigg Boss 13 completely but did see some clips on social media. Frankly, I found him to be a nice guy. I appreciated the fact that he is very expressive. Also, his closeness with Mahira was pure friendship or else he wouldn't have held this Swayamvar.”

When asked if choosing Aanchal Khurana was a right decision, she opined, “Not at all. I still didn't understand why he chose her and not Navdeesh, who was so good to him. Probably something must have happened between them which we, as viewers, didn't get to see as they spend 24 hours together and the audience gets to see just an hour out of that. Mere hisaab se vo kisiko na choose karta to zyada better hota. Jaise Shehnaaz ne kiya- nahi hai feeling toh nahi hai. Just because you participated in some show and have been asked to choose someone, it is not necessary you do if you don't feel any connection with her.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com