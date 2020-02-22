Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu lashes out at haters

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu has been receiving some hate messages recently. The singer, who is now seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, shared a video for all her haters on social media.

Wearing a T-shirt which reads – Haters. She can be seen saying in the video, 'You all come to my profile, check out my pics and videos without any payment and you all write non-sense about me. Let me tell you, when you this it encourages me more to do good work in life. You don’t realise that you are not getting anything by this. Rather than commenting on my profile do something good in life and earn money.'

Jasleen is currently seen as one of Paras Chhabra’s prospects in reality TV show. She is competing against Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastava and Navdeesh Kaur.

She has already caught attention of the other female contestants.

Have a look at the video.

Credits: TOI