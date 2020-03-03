Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay-Mahhi come to support Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has always managed to entertain the viewers. The suitors are trying their best to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. While Paras and Shehnaaz too have lots of expectations from them.

Earlier, we saw how Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had come to support Shehnaaz and Paras. And now, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij enter the show to help Paras and Shehnaaz choose the perfect suitor.

Jay asks Paras about his requirement of a perfect life partner to which Paras says that he is looking for someone who can take care of him just like his mother. Speaking about Sanjana Galrani, Paras compared her with his ex-Akansha Puri and said that she is exactly like her.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's requirement for the perfect suitor needs to have lots of qualities. He needs to be tall, dark and handsome, should have a good physique, and should have a killer attitude.

Taking a dig on this, Jay brings Mayank Agnihotri to notice who has shown lots of attitude to everyone, including Shehnaaz.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill' brother Shehbaaz too is here to support his sister but he is always busy with the prospective brides and everyone feels that he is here to find a perfect bride for himself.

Lots of drama will unfold in the upcoming episode. Are you excited about it?