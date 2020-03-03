News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay-Mahhi come to support Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
03 Mar 2020 11:40 AM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has always managed to entertain the viewers. The suitors are trying their best to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. While Paras and Shehnaaz too have lots of expectations from them. 

Earlier, we saw how Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had come to support Shehnaaz and Paras. And now, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij enter the show to help Paras and Shehnaaz choose the perfect suitor. 

Jay asks Paras about his requirement of a perfect life partner to which Paras says that he is looking for someone who can take care of him just like his mother. Speaking about  Sanjana Galrani, Paras compared her with his ex-Akansha Puri and said that she is exactly like her. 

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's requirement for the perfect suitor needs to have lots of qualities. He needs to be tall, dark and handsome, should have a good physique, and should have a killer attitude. 

Taking a dig on this, Jay brings Mayank Agnihotri to notice who has shown lots of attitude to everyone, including Shehnaaz. 

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill' brother Shehbaaz too is here to support his sister but he is always busy with the prospective brides and everyone feels that he is here to find a perfect bride for himself. 

Lots of drama will unfold in the upcoming episode. Are you excited about it?

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij Paras Chabbra Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Rashami Desai Akansha Puri Sanjana Galrani Mayank Agnihotri TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here