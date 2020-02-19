Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Malaika Arora’s lookalike asks Paras Chhabra about ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: After concluding Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The show is making a lot of noise for various reasons.

Well, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Speaking about Paras, he has come across several gorgeous ladies like Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanaa and Heena Panchal, among others.

For the uninitiated, Heena Panchal is an established South actress and also the former contestant of Marathi Bigg Boss 2. Interestingly, Heena is also popular for her uncanny resemblance to that of Malaika Arora. Right from her face cut to the sexy features and fashion sense; Heena is quite a popular lookalike of Malaika. After her entry, Paras asked Heena that why is she impressing him when she might have a lineup of boys behind her. To which, Heena says that she likes to do something different.

Heena also asks Paras about his tattoo for ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and whether he still loves her. Paras says, “Mein committed hota toh yaha nai hota. Aur ye tattoo kuch nai hai aaj ke time me, yaha pe cross karunga and niche likhunga, who is next?”

Take a look at the promo here: