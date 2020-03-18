Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Not Paras Chhabra, but Ankita Shrivastava chooses Balraj Syal as her genuine connection

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

However, contestants Balraj Syal and Ankita Shrivastava seem to be really getting along with each other. The pair is often seen indulging in heart-to-heart conversations with each other and sharing laughs. The latest episode of the show witnessed their bond getting even stronger as Balraj came to Ankita’s rescue as co-contestant, Aanchal Khurana pointed fingers at her character. Balraj then came out in support of Ankita and expressed his views on how a girl’s character shouldn’t be judged baselessly. Later, when the female contestants were asked to choose a man they had a genuine connection with, Ankita chose Balraj. This left Paras Chhabra shocked. She also went on to explain herself on why she isn’t compatible with Paras Chhabra.

Balraj and Ankita have proved their liking towards each other several times on the show, and surely make an adorable pair. Their closeness has also raised many eyebrows in the house and Ankita has been questioned about the same by co-contestants and even Paras Chhabra.

What do you think about Balraj and Ankita’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section.