Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: OMG! Shehnaaz Gill calls herself a psycho

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most loved contestants the Bigg Boss house and she got along with everyone in the house.

Shehnaaz was such a good entertainer that the channel offered her another show, named as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where she is seeking a suitable groom for herself.

As per reports, it seems that Shehnaaz’s family was against her taking the show, but the young singer said that she wanted to do the show, because, it was offered to her inside the Bigg Boss house.

Now one of Shenaaz’s biggest support was her brother Shehbaaz who was a strong support since day one.

Now Shehnaaz has been blamed for not giving her 100 percent to the show. However, now it seems Shehnaaz is in the mood to show off her true and real avatar.

Now that two new wild card contestants have marked their entries, Shehnaaz is in the mood to gain some TRPs for the show by throwing some attitude towards the contestants.

In the latest promo, we see Shehnaaz trying to give a hard time to the wild card entrants by being stern.

Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzada have bagged one-on-one dates with Shehnaaz Gill and going by the promo, we can see that Shehnaaz is giving a hard time to the boys by not giving them an opportunity to impress her.

However, Tehraan seems to be the smart guy who at least made Shehnaaz smile a little with his witty answer.

In the promo, Shehnaaz calls herself a 'pyscho' and Tehraan immediately says that he is ready to be her psychiatrist. Well, that's a very smart line and cheesy line, we must say.

Further, Tehraan also accepts Shehnaaz Gill's challenge and says that he will somehow manage to win her heart.

Check out the promo below :