Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Ankita Srivastava have a late-night conversation; watch

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 recently concluded. After wrapping up the reality TV series, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Starring BB13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, the show is making a lot of noise.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Paras and Shehnaaz looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Just recently, Ankita Srivastava was seen giving Paras an ultimatum on his growing closeness with his suitor Jasleen Matharu. Later, Ankita also mentioned to Paras that she doesn’t like how he behaves with her. Now in a promo video shared on social media, Paras is spotted having a late-night conversation with Ankita. The video features the duo sitting comfortably in the living room area in the house. While Ankita is spotted lying down a couch wrapped around in a blanket, Paras accompanies her on the couch opposite. As both Paras and Ankita indulge into some late-night gup-shup, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is seen asking the actress what she has liked by far on the show. Ankita shares she likes people in the house, particularly some people.

Later, Ankita is spotted asking Paras why he tries to create fights among her and his other suitors in the house. The duo goes on to have a conversation on their relationship in the house. Paras then asks Ankita to consider Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz as a suitor and partner for life and explains to her about his good qualities.

Take a look at the video here:

