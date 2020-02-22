Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill get into a spat

MUMBAI: After concluding Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The swayamvar based show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

In the recent episode, Shehnaaz and Paras were seen selecting one partner for a date night. Now, in a promo video shared on social media, while on their first date in the house, Paras and Shehnaaz get into a verbal spat with each other. On Instagram, in a video shared by Colors TV, Shehnaaz and Paras are spotted getting into a verbal spat with each other on their first date with respective suitors. The video features, Paras and Shehnaaz enjoying a date in the garden area of the house and seated on tables. Paras is spotted saying, “Date agar char rahi hai kisiki, toh chalne do na, apna masti mazaak kahi aur karlo na,” to Shehnaaz asking her to get serious, while Gill replies, “Mera tarika yeh hai, tera tarika alag hai.”

This leads to a verbal spat during their dates with their respective partners, Shehnaaz goes on to ask Paras to get his table shifted to someplace else. While Shehnaaz and Paras fight, the Punjabi actress is also spotted explaining to Paras on her kind of romance, leading to Chhabra getting pissed about the mazak masti happening in the house. In the video, Paras talks on how the mazak masti in the house is getting tad overboard and asks Shehnaaz to get serious on the date.

Take a look below:

What do you think about the show? Hit the comment section below.