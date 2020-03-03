Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra compares this contestant with Akanksha

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being loved by the audience. In the show, both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are on a quest to find a prospective partner for themselves, however, they haven’t settled for anyone. Having said that, Paras is getting a lot involved with Jasleen Matharu, Ankita and Sanjjanaa Galrani while Shehnaaz is making noise with Balraj Syal and Rohanpreet Singh but nothing has been clear on who are they more inclined to. With that, the makers have now called Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij to talk to them about the same.

Just a few minutes back, the channel’s social media handle shared a promo from the upcoming episode, in the promo, we see television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij who will grace at the show to help Shehnaaz and Paras to have a clarity about the contestants and to find the better suitor for them. When Jay asks Paras on what kind of a girl he wants in his partner, to which he said that he wants someone who loves and takes care of him as his mother.

Responding to the same, Jay quickly takes Sanjjanaa Galrani and asks his views on her. However, he gives an unexpected reply as he compared Sanjjanaa to his ex-flame, Akanksha Puri.

The actor said that Sanjjanaa and Akanksha Puri are ditto same and said that her actions are different but mentally they just don’t connect. Nevertheless, Sanjjanaa Galrani is one of the top suitors for Paras Chhabra along with Jasleen Matharu.

Credits: SpotboyE