Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra shares BTS video leaving us curious

MUMBAI: Colors' new show which is set to hit the small screens in a few days has already created a lot of buzz. The show will star Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill who are in search of a perfect life partner.

A few promos show how prospective brides and grooms are participating and making all the efforts to impress Shehnaaz and Paras.

And now, before we get to the entire episode, Paras Chhabra decided to give us a glimpse of what's happening behind the camera on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The video shoes how Paras is all decked up in the groom avatar and is sitting on a chair giving us all royal feels. The actor seems to be extremely excited about the show and is hoping to find the right partner.

Take a look at the video:

Paras' name was constantly linked to Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 due to which he had a fallout with Akansha Puri as well. And now, with Paras participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which is a Swayamwar, the rumours are put to rest.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will hit the small screens on 25th February onwards.

Are you excited about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Tell us in the comments.