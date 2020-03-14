Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra walks out on a date with Ankita Srivastava

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The drama is in full swing. The show recently saw an ugly spat between the suitors during the nomination process. As everyone was pointing fingers at each other, Shehnaaz was seen supporting Ankita Srivastava when Sanjjanaa Galrani passed on nasty comments at her. After the chaos in the last episodes about the nominations, in a promo video shared on social media, Paras will be seen walking out from his date with Ankita after a verbal spat while Shehnaaz also goes on a date with Indeep Bakshi, her suitor will be seen pouring out immense love on her.

Colors TV shared a video on Twitter and captioned it, “Date par ek taraf hua #ParasChhabra aur #Ankita ke beech takraar toh dusri taraf mila @shehnazshines ko #IndeepBakshi ka dheer saara pyaar. Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge par, raat 10:30 baje on #Colors. #ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot.” The video features dates of Paras with Ankita and Shehnaaz with Indeep.

Take a look below.

