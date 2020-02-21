News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras to get SEDUCED; Shehnaaz finds a prospective groom THARKI

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting quite a lot of attention from the viewers. The show is successfully giving the “Bigg Boss” vibes to the viewers. The prospective partners along with Paras and Shehnaaz have entered the house and will stay there until the game ends.

The contestants have started their game plan and trying their luck to win Paras and Shehnaaz’s hearts. In the upcoming episodes, an interesting task will take place wherein Paras and Shehnaaz will be blind-folded and will have to guess the contestants from their touch.

While the girls will go all out to woo Paras and give him hints, Shehnaaz will almost miserably fail to guess the contestants and will call contestant Indeep Bakshi as ‘Tharki’ as he tries to hold Shehnaaz’s hand during the task.

Heena, Sanjjana and Jasleen will seduce Paras while giving him hints about themselves.

Looks like quite an interesting episode is in store for the viewers.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

