Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras-Shehnaaz make competition tough for the suitors with their demands

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. The popular reality show stars Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill who are in search of a right partner.

The competition is becoming tougher for the suitors as the days are passing by. Every episode, we see how the suitors are allotted with different tasks and they are expected to give their best to impress Paras and Shehnaaz and earn their loyalty.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how the suitors will have to perform their next task so that they get a chance to go on a date with Shehnaaz and Paras.

While Shehnaaz asks Mayur Verma to don a girl's avatar and look all sexy, Mayur leaves no chance to impress her by doing the same. Then Shehnaaz asks Mayank Agnihotri to show his madness by doing funny makeup and entertain her. Mayank clearly refuses to do this and it makes Shehnaaz angry.

Meanwhile, Paras has found crazy ways to punish the girls by asking Heena to do push-ups and praise him. He asks Jalseen Matharu to burst the balloons by sitting on them and also mention one bad quality of every contestant. He also makes Navdeesh eat spicy green chillies.

While all tried their best to perform the task, it would be interesting to see who managed to win.