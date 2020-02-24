Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Prospective grooms turn monkey for Shehnaaz; brides do pole dance for Paras

MUMBAI: Colors' newly launched show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are in search of their perfect life partners and they have narrowed down a few who are competing against each other to win.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how a task has been allotted to the prospective brides and grooms where they have to give their best to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

While the grooms turn into a monkey and try to win Shehnaaz Gill's heart with their funny antics. Shehnaaz enjoys all the fun along with her brother Shehbaaz. She also compliments everyone for their efforts.

Meanwhile, things heat up as Paras' prospective brides raise the temperatures with their hotness by doing a pole dance. They all dance on the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani while Paras splashes water on them.

Paras too seemed to be super impressed with their efforts and can't take his eyes off them.

Who do you think will win Shehnaaz and Paras' heart? Tell us in the comments.