Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Aanchal Khurana advises Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri to move on

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnessed Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

While Shehnaaz did not select anyone, Paras chose Aanchal Khurana. However, post the show, Aanchal said that they are just friends.

Speaking about Paras Chhabra, although he did not win Bigg Boss 13, he still managed to grab headlines even after the show’s end and the reasons are quite obvious. By the time his next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge began, people had already come to know about his strained relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Aanchal has recently expressed her opinions about Paras’ ex-flame Akanksha Puri in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actress says that Akanksha is still trolling Paras and that she has no idea why the latter is doing the same. She also advises Akanksha to move on. The Roadies winner then mentions a video in which Akanksha featured with former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan who bashed Paras alleging that he left his girlfriend for Mahira Sharma.

Check out a glimpse of Aanchal's first date with Paras Chhabra below:

Aanchal questions the entire thing stating that if someone says respect women then they should also be following the same. Another shocking revelation made by the actress is that the fans of Shehnaaz Gill have also been targeting Paras mercilessly.

Credits: Koimoi