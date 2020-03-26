Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Balraj Sayal says Shehnaaz is GENUINELY in LOVE with Sidharth

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnessed Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

However, the reality show gave the viewers a bit of shock when Shehnaaz decided to choose no one as her connection due to her feelings for Sidharth Shukla. Surprisingly, the suitors who were trying their best to impress her are not upset by her decision. One of the contestants, Balraj Sayal also wants the two come together. Balraj said, "People feel that SidNaaz was a drama. Just because Sidharth was a strong contender, Shehnaaz wanted to make connection and go long in the game. But that's not true at all. She is genuinely in love with him. And I pray to God that they come together as I know Sidharth also becomes very happy when she is around. I am saying this because I remember that when we went to shoot for Music Mirchi Awards where they performed together, maine dekha Shehnaaz ke face pe jo charm missing tha vo wapas aa gaya and similar was his case. Both are my good friends, agar saath aa jaaye mujhe to bohot accha lagega. Maine Shehnaaz se kaha bhi, ki tujhse shaadi nahi kar paaya but teri shaadi pe zaroor aaunga".

Credits: SpotboyE.com