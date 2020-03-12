Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Paras Chhabra opens up on his ‘depression’ remark

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the finalists. He is presently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also stars his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Paras and Shehnaaz looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Many have participated in the show to win the duo’s heart. As we know, on the show, Paras is trying to find a perfect life partner for him, but as seen in the promo, the actor got into an argument with Jay Bhanushali, who was a guest on the show.

Jay and Paras were seen having a healthy conversation about the rapport with the contestants. But somehow Paras, who is known for his temper issues, lost his cool over Jay and said, “I feel depressed after watching these girls.” Jay soon gave him a befitting reply and called him ‘Ghatiya’. This video has already got maximum eyeballs from the audience and haters have been targeting both Paras and Jay.

Now, Paras has come out to clarify his side. He said that it was just a promo and the whole story is not known to the audience. Paras made his stand clear by stating he has immense respect for women and he can never disrespect them by any means. That’s not his nature to abuse or disrespect any woman. Paras told India Forum, “I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth.”

