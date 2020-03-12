Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Paras Chhabra says all his exes have been older than him

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The latest on the show is that the reality show will feature a few wildcard entrants who will try to woo the two. In a new promo shared by the channel, Roadies fame Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha are seen interacting with Paras and they share romantic moments with him.

Both the ladies try to impress him with their talks and share the reasons why they are on the show. They even flirt with Paras. During one of the conversations, Shivani asks about his feelings and also asks if he ever thought that a young girl like her can fall for him, Paras replies saying that all his exes have been older to him and that's the reason he never got along with them. Both Shivani and Aanchal go on to praise Paras and Aanchal even says that she likes him and that's the reason she is on the show. Aanchal and Paras also talk about their old connection. Aanchal had began her journey in the world of television through the reality show Roadies Season 8, which she won. Apparently, Paras who is also from Delhi, recognized Aanchal as a co-contestant during Roadies Season 8 auditions. Paras had got rejected in the audition and went on to do Splitsvilla 5 on the same channel which he ultimately won. Aanchal was very impressed with Paras as he recognised her on her entry and shared he made her comfortable with this sweet gesture.

Credits: Times Of India