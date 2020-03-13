Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Paras Chhabra says he has always dated older women

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the finalists. He is presently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also stars his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Paras and Shehnaaz looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Many have participated in the show to win the duo’s heart. And just recently, the viewers witnessed the first-ever eviction on the show with Jasleen Matharu and Mayank Agnihotri’s exit. Soon after, new wild card entries made it to the show in a quest to impress Paras and Shehnaaz. Now, in a video shared on social media, while having a conversation with a wild card entrant, Paras reveals how all his exes by far have been older than him in age.

As the video plays in parts of Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha’s candid conversations with Paras, in the video later, Jha is spotted flirting with Chhabra which he likes in return. Moving forward, Paras calls Shivani a flirt and since then, sparks just fly between them. When Shivani questions Paras if a young girl like her would fancy him so much, Chhabra replies saying, “Meri jo saari ex hai, saari mere se baadi hai.”

Take a look below.