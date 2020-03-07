Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Shehnaaz Gill admits to being in love with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. Already a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

During her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she won the hearts of fans and viewers for her cute antics. In addition to this, her cute bonding with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla also was the major highlight of the show.

Presently, the singer-actress is a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Paras Chhabra and the two are on the hunt to find a suitable partner for themselves, however, they might, or might not marry the same person. But is Shehnaaz planning to even find a partner on the show?

Well, Shehnaaz got talking about the show and her equation with Sidharth Shukla in her recent live session on Instagram. The singer went on to say how this is just a show and that is how everyone should treat it. Additionally, she made a rather shocking statement where she went on to admit having fallen in love with Sidharth, and in fact, also added that she will not love again. The actress also said that she knows that this is one-sided, but there is nothing that she can do about it.

