Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sana the slayer

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model, and singer and has participated in reality television show Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as one of the finalists. Currently, she is seen in the popular reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. Paras is an Indian model, television, and film actor known for winning Mtv Spiltsvilla 5 in 2012 and becoming a finalist of the reality show Big Boss 13. He has appeared in multiple shows like Karn Sangini, Badho Bahu, and Vighnaharta Ganesha, and is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz and Paras find suitable life partners for themselves and ask the contestants to undergo a series of challenges.

The show is creating a massive buzz in the industry. And Ankita Srivastava is catching the attention of the audience as she and Sana do not seem to go along. Meanwhile, Sana is as rocking as ever and is not leaving any opportunity to mock Paras. In the previous episode, Paras was sseen saying to Ankita, 'Aap mere liye aaye hona', where Sana interrupts and says, 'Tere liye nahi fame k liye aaye hai, which is a big slap on the face for Ankita.

What is your take?