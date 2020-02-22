Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu engage in a spat for the latter’s short bottoms

MUMBAI: Colors’ new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stars Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Many have participated in the show and two of them are Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu. The two are in news for their catfights.

Jasleen and Sanjjanaa are on the show to win over Paras Chhabra’s heart. In a promo of the latest episode, these two suitors are at loggerheads and the topic of their spat is the ‘Length’ of the outfits. In the promo, Sanjjanaa is taking a dig at Jasleen for sporting a blazer dress with its ultra short length being the topic of their spat. According to Sanjjanaa, it’s difficult for girls opting for a short dress to find a decent match. This irks Jasleen losing her cool, blasting Sanjjanaa. Jasleen also mentioned how she wants to look good on screen and won’t marry a guy who has such a perspective ever.

The caption of the video read, “@jasleenmatharu aur @sanjjanaagalrani ke beech outfits ko lekar hua argument Kiski soch hai sahi, aur kaun hai @parasvchhabrra ke liye sahi?...”

