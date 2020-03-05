Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehbaaz Gill turns a future baba; makes hilarious predictions for everyone

MUMBAI: Shehbaaz Gill is one of the most entertaining person on Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He is there to support his baby sister Shehnaaz Gill and is leaving no stone unturned to help her find a perfect match.

However, Shehbaaz knows how to have the fun of his own with the other contestants on the show.

Shehbaaz has now turned into a baba where he is set to predict the future for everyone in the house.

We all know Shehbaaz Gill's comic timing is simply hilarious and he did the same while predicting future to all the contestants in the show.

Well, Shehbaaz took funny digs on everyone contestant who asked to tell their future and made everyone laugh with his antics.

From asking Mayank Agnihotri to do push-ups to pulling Balraj Syal's leg, Shehbaaz made sure he made everyone go LOL.

The show will witness lots of such moments in the upcoming episode.