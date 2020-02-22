Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehenaaz Gill accepts her love for Sid to Ankita Srivastava

MUMBAI: Ankita Srivastava is an actress and model who gained popularity in the film Welcome Back. Ankita hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shehenaaz Gill shot to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. She happened to be one of the three finalists.

Shehenaaz is creating a buzz in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, another reality show where a different side of her personality is seen.

Viewers were shocked seeing a different version of Shehenaaz in the show, and were also amused about how she is maintaining distance from her suitors. Everyone in the world knows that Shehnaaz Gill is in love with Siddharth Shukla.

She thus clarifies the statement she made with Ankita during the double date they went on. Shehnaaz had taunted the latter for holding hands with Paras. She tells Ankita that she said what she said because her mind is stuck somewhere else and mouths the word Sidharth.

She said, 'Haath mein bhi pakad sakti thi lekin jab mere mann mai SIDDHARTH hai toh mai kisi aur ka haath nai pakad sakti.'

Well, we wonder what Sid will have to say to this.