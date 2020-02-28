News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra get into an argument

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
28 Feb 2020 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting interesting day by day. The show is set to take a new turn with Gautam Gulati's entry as a host. Gautam made a smashing entry and everyone was delighted to see him in the house. 

However, Gautam shocked everyone as the conversation progressed with each one in the house. After giving Shehnaaz Gill the taste of her own medicine, Gautam is all set to give a hard time to the contestants as well. 

Well, it seem Gautam is here to create rifts between the contestants and test everyone. 

While asking everyone about the date with Paras and Shehnaaz, contestants open up about thir experience. Jasleen Matharu and Balraj Syal get into an argument. On the other hand, Heena Panchal and Mayur Verma also argues. Blame game has started and everyone has their own opinion to share. 

Lastly, Shehnaaz and Paras too express their opinions and unfortunately their views don't match and they too get inot an arguement. 

Lot of drama will be seen on how contestants defeat themselves and manage to survive in the how. 

