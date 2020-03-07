Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz seen with Vikas Gupta!

MUMBAI: A few BB13 contestants recently graced the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai created a lot of stir in the house, even though they came for a while. Nevertheless, we will get to see another new Bigg Boss 13 contestant along with Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz Gill.

In the previous episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she told the cameras inside the house that she is longing for a hug from someone outside the house and how she is heartbroken and sad. Though this might make us think of Sidharth due to their romantic history, it is not the actor. Well, we are talking about mastermind Vikas Gupta. Yes, we came across a video where we saw Shehnaaz and his brother Shehbaaz along with Vikas Gupta.

Sana is seen recording the video is a selfie-and all the three are caught under the bedsheet.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE