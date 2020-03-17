News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz latest video will have you ROFL

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she has stepped into Bigg Boss 13 house. Thanks to her goofy antics, Shehnaaz is an audience favourite. She is currently a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Now, the singer's dancing video with brother Shehbaz on Dheeme Dheeme is going viral on social media. In addition, this morning, the first look of Shehnaaz's song with Sidharth Shukla was dropped, and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Have a look at the Dheeme Dheeme video below.

