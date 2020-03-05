Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill gets into a heated argument with her brother

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Speaking about Shehnaaz, she gained immense popularity for her antics on Bigg Boss 13 and ever since her brother marked his appearance on the show, their bond was much appreciated and loved by the audience. As Shehbaz is in the house helping his sister to find a suitable groom on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in a promo video shared on social media, the siblings are spotted getting into a heated argument. The verbal spat between the brother-sister duo leaves Shehnaaz in tears.

Colors TV shared the promo on social media and captioned it as, “Bhai-Behen ke amazing relation ko, lagi kiski nazar? Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi.” In the video, Shehnaaz is seen warning Shehbaaz and says, “Abhi nikal dungi tujhe bakwaas karega toh. Bacchii nahi hun main. Yaha pe baitha hai meri wajah se.” While the siblings fight, Shehaaz gets into tears and cries inconsolably as her brother insults her on national television.

Take a look below.