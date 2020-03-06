News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Is Shehnaaz Gill longing for a hug from Sidharth Shukla?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. Her popularity increased after participating in the famous reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. She is now seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

 During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she won hearts of audience for her antics. Her cute bond with Sidharth Shukla was a major highlight of the show. Even now, when the show is over, they continue to be in the news for various reasons, for one, their performance post the show.

 And now, the singer has managed to garner our attention once again, this time, for a video that has been doing the rounds shared by the channel where she can be seen talking to the cameras inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. She is seen talking about longing for a hug from someone outside the house and how she is heartbroken and sad, in fact, she also emphasizes on the fact that someone from outside can only make her happy and all eyes are on Sidharth Shukla for the same.

 What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section below.

