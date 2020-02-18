Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill mistakes a prospective groom as a girl, sits on his lap

MUMBAI: After winning several hearts with her amazing performance in Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill is back with her next reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she is in search of a life partner for herself.

We all know Shehnaaz is very much in demand and has been meetings lot of guys in the show to find that one perfect man of her life.

Well, there's no stopping! Earlier, we had told you how comedian Balraj Syal too comes to participate in the sho as he is very fond of Shehnaaz.

And now, after Balraj, popular host and comedian Paritosh Tripathi graces the show and makes everyone go LOL with his antics. The actor manages ti impress Shehnaaz with his comic timings.

Then comes another participant but there's a twist in the story. The contestant comes and makes every laugh out loud with his impeccable comic skills. Shehnaaz is super impressed with that contestant's presence and gives a piggyback ride. She also admits that she is in love with that girl. However, later when that person romances with Shehnaaz and makes her sit on her lap, the contestant admits that she is a guy. Shehnaaz gets shocked and everyone starts laughing.

A lot of drama and fun is set to happen. It will be interesting to see who all Shehnaaz will shortlist.

Are you excited for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Tell us in the comments.