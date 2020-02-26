Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Is Shehnaaz Gill over Sidharth Shukla? Read on to know

MUMBAI: After concluding Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The swayamvar based show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The tasks have begun and the contestants are trying their very best to win over Shehnaaz and Paras. Meanwhile, SidNaaz fans on social media still cannot get over Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry and have been demanding a new show for both of them together. While the two had great chemistry and bond on Bigg Boss 13, it looks like Shehnaaz finally got over Sidharth.

A new promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge shows contestants performing a task, in which they try and collect maximum money so they can buy a gift for Paras and Shehnaaz. The aim of the task was to buy a gift, something that impresses Shehnaaz and Paras. With the money collected, contestants then contemplate what to buy. The gift items range from footwear to cards and teddy bears. Finally, when the time comes to reveal their gifts, Paras seems disappointed with those who bought him cards and bouquets. Shehnaaz gets a teddy bear with SidNaaz written over it. Shehnaaz points to ‘SidNaaz’ written over it, and says ‘bohot ho gaye drame.’

She then takes out the note that reads SidNaaz, and says that she can throw the teddy bear in the bonfire. Shehnaaz then tells that they will have to work harder to impress them.

Check out the promo here: