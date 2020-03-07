Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill takes a funny dig at Balraj Syal; watch

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi, is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The show has been entertaining viewers with its interesting episodes. The show has become all the more interesting with Shehnaaz's favourite and MSK's host’s re-entry. The handsome lad will be seen giving some tough and fun-filled tasks to the contestants. Makers have dropped in a glimpse of the same and it only makes us wait for the drama, fun, and masti that will happen.

In the promo video, Gautam can be seen returning to the show with a fun and fiery task for the contestants. And as per it, he gets everyone into the pool. They're not going to woo Shehnaaz and Paras by their swimming skills, but they will float on duck-shaped floats. They have to fight each other, and push their competitor in the water, to win the task. Just as expected, this task is filled with fun, masti and loads of laughter.

Shehnaaz and Paras are seen enjoying their hearts completely, as the chosen contestants try to impress them with their antics and fun-loving side. What made everyone burst in a fit of laughter is Shehnaaz's funny jibe at Balraj Sayal. As soon as Balraj got into the pool, Shehnaaz asked Paras to take a glance. She said, 'Yaar dekh kaisa lagg raha hai. Ballu tu lallu lagg raha hai.' Upon listening to Shehnaaz's wit, everyone around busted into a fit of laughter.

