Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill upset with gift given by contestant

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are having a good time on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show is set up to help them find a prospective partner from an array of contestants. While the suitors are already their best to impress them, in tonight's episode, things are going to get tougher. Paras and Shehnaaz will ask everyone to pull up their socks.

Contestants are given a task, where they have to tackle each other and collect maximum points (money). With this money, they have to buy some special gifts for Paras and Shehnaaz, something that suits their interests and personality. And here is where the game takes a high turn. While the contestants think that they will impress Paras and Sana with their gifts, the duo is left mighty disappointed by their choices. Paras is seemingly upset as the girls chose to get him cards, flowers, and teddy bears, which he does not like.

However, Shehnaaz slams a contestant abashedly for trying to gain her attention with a teddy bear that has 'Sidnaaz' written on it. She bashes the person saying it was very distasteful to use it as a tactic to impress her.

Take a look at the promo here.

