Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz and Navdessh’s prank SCARES everyone; find out how

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which airs on Colors, is a swayamvar based show. The TV series has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who were previously seen in Bigg Boss 13, looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

A lot of interesting things are happening on the show. On the show competing among the contestants to win over Paras Chhabra, Sanjjanaa is constantly trying to charm Paras but in vain. The reason is that Sanjjanaa reminds Paras of his ex. Now she has become the target for Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz and contestant Navdeesh’s prank. This prank played by Shehbaaz and Navdessh has left everyone in the house doubting Sanjjanaa.

A promo shared by the channel sees Shehbaaz and Navdessh in the garden area with a scroll created to make other contestants believe about Sanjjanaa possessing evil powers. This white scroll has text written in red. Also the scroll has certain names mentioned on it. The pranksters later hid this scroll in Sanjjanaa’s pillow. Followed by Jasleen Matharu taking note of it, this budding artiste is petrified seeing her name on it. Navdeessh taking this prank further acts as if she is possessed. Followed by Paras too confesses of the house having the presence of unknown power.

Take a look below.