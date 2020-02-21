Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz impressed by Balraj; feels she can form a special bond with him like Sidharth

MUMBAI: After wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour, content and the stars.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Shehnaaz Gill’s fun, lively and cute personality won millions of hearts. Six handsome young men will try to woo her to become her groom. The men are trying their best to be able to impress Shehnaaz. In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz goes on speed dates with the boys wherein the boys do something different to make Shehnaaz happy.

Take a look at the promo:

In the promo, boys can be seen flirting with Shehnaaz and some are even making her blush. However, it’s Baraj Sayal who seems to have formed a good bond with her. Balraj offers her flowers and says they both will make the best couple as they both are great entertainers and also makes her laugh a lot. Balraj really impresses her and Shehnaaz says that she can see a special bonding being formed with him just like she had with Sidharth Shukla.

Other guys can also be seen trying to flirt with her. While a guy promises to make her laugh at all times and keep her happy, one guy flirtingly says that he is in love with her. A guy even sings a romantic song to win Shehnaaz’ heart as she herself is a singer.

Who do you think will succeed in wooing Shehnaaz? Hit the comment section below.