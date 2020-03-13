Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz supports Ankita after Sanjjanaa passes ugly comments

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has been entertaining audience with its content. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The show saw its first eviction with suitors Jasleen Matharu and Mayank Agnihotri’s exit. Soon after the evictions, this week, several wild card entries made it to the house. As the viewers saw Paras and Shehnaaz’s suitors trying their best to not get nominated in the recent episode, in a promo video shared on social media, Shehnaaz is seen taking a stand for Ankita Srivastava after Sanjjanaa Galrani passes nasty comments on her character.

On Twitter, Colors TV shared a video featuring all the contestants sitting in the living room area of the house discussing the nominations. During the process of nomination, Paras’ suitor Sanjjanaa passes nasty comments on Ankita’s character as she stands with her heart. Meanwhile, as the drama goes on, Shehnaaz takes a stand for Ankita. Shehnaaz goes on to warn Sanjjanaa that if she will point fingers on Ankita’s character, she will make sure she pays for it.

In the video, when Paras’ other suitors comment on Ankita’s character about her kissing and hugging other boys in the house, Srivastava asks them to mind what they are saying. Shehnaaz then moves on to justify Ankita’s actions and mentions she does it all like a family, asking all the girls to stay in their limits. Moving on, Shehnaaz talks about how all of Paras’ suitors are trying to be damsels in distress like as if they haven’t done anything.

