Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz tells the contestant to help her forget Sidharth Shukla

29 Feb 2020 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and the finale of the show broke all records when it came to the TRP ratings. Now post the show Shenaaaz and Paras are seen on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where they will be finding prospective groom and bride for themselves.

The show is already grabbing a lot of headlines, where one of the contestants Mayank and Shehnaaz fights are gearing a lot of limelight.

Now we came across a video where Shehnaaz is telling all the contestants that this show is about marriage and one cannot play with this show and everyone is saying that my love for Siddarth is one-sided and he doesn’t see me in that way, well that’s fine, but you guys help me to forget him.

When it comes to me, I have to be very careful and take a decision, as such decisions cannot be taken in a haste.

Well, there is no doubt that the audiences love the pair of Shehnaaz and Siddarth and they miss watching their funny moments on screen, and seems like Shehnaaz too has true feelings for Sid, but he takes her only as a friend.

What do you guys think?

Check out the post below :

