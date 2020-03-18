News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaz disqualified; Paras finds his mate

18 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Post Bigg Boss 13, Colors launched a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill. The reality series has not received a great response from the public. Many feel it is a poor copy, while others are totally unimpressed by the contestants who have walked in as prospective suitors.

The show will soon see its finale episode. The makers had to stop the shoot mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak. A media portal states that Shehnaz was not able to find a match for herself and gets disqualified from the show. Meanwhile, Paras found his ideal match in Aanchal Khurana.

Credits: India Forums

 

